ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids nonprofit is partnering with a business in the city to help residents of East Palestine, Ohio, affected by a train derailment that spilled hazardous chemicals.

The Rewritten Story Foundation and Discount Automotive and Tire Service Center are collecting water donations they will have delivered to East Palestine. The release of the chemicals has made residents of that Ohio village apprehensive about water and air quality.

Gallons and cases of water can be dropped off at Discount Automotive and Tire at 475 E. 10th St., Roanoke Rapids.

Ohio’s Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that the latest tests showed water from five wells supplying the village’s drinking water are free from contaminants. However, the EPA also is recommending testing for private water wells because they are closer to the surface.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources estimates the spill affected more than seven miles of streams and killed some 3,500 fish, mostly small ones such as minnows and darters.

The train derailed on the night of Feb. 3 and spilled dangerous chemicals from some of the tanks it was transporting.

Officials seeking to avoid the danger of an uncontrolled blast chose to intentionally release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five rail cars, sending flames and black smoke again billowing high into the sky.

The jarring scene left people questioning the potential health impacts for residents in the area and beyond, even as authorities maintained they were doing their best to protect people.