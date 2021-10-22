Roanoke Rapids business owner served warrant for sexual battery at workplace

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department served an outstanding warrant to the owner of U.S. Nails in the town just before noon Thursday in regards to sexual battery.

Trinh Khanh, 70, the owner of the local store, was served a warrant after a complaint was filed against him for inappropriately touching a customer while they were in the business, Chief of Police Bobby Martin said.

Khanh was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $3,000 unsecured bond and was given a court date of Nov. 9.