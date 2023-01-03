ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Roanoke Rapids are still trying to find the women they say stole someone’s wallet from a shopping cart nearly a month ago.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department on Tuesday released a surveillance image of the two women authorities say swiped the wallet while the victim was turned around.

Police say the reported larceny happened at around 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at a business on Premier Blvd.

Police say anyone with information about the women may call the department at 252-533-2810 or contact Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.