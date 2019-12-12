Roanoke Rapids day care owner says she’s heartboken after employees arrested for child abuse

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Halifax County day care owner said she’s heartbroken after two of her employees were arrested for misdemeanor child abuse.

Tammy Mosely said she got into childcare 18 years ago for one reason.

“I wanted a safe place for children,” she said.

She admits she’s questioning everything she’s worked for after two employees were arrested for abusing children.

“It’s very heartbreaking when it happens under your watch and you had no idea,” said Moseley.

Roanoke Rapids police said since launching an investigation into Gingerbread House Preschool in November, five families have come forward alleging abuse.

Police have confirmed two cases. At least one was caught on cameras put in place to prevent such situations.

“I would’ve never videotaped someone hurting a child, and stood back and did nothing,” Moseley said. “It was just awful.”

Records show that, since 2017, the Department of Health and Human Services has inspected Gingerbread House 15 times and found violations on nine occasions.

Gingerbread House was cited for six violations this year.

“Everything was fixed,” Moseley said. “Everything was fixed on there. It just looks bad because we had back-to-back violations for a couple of months because every time they came back, they found something small again.”

Moseley said she’s fighting to keep the doors open. She wants parents to hear her out.

“I would never hurt a child myself,” Moseley said. “Sometimes you can’t be everywhere at one time, though. You never know what somebody is going to do behind a closed door. It could’ve happened anywhere.”

Both suspects in the child abuse case are due in court Feb. 5.

Anyone who believes their child may be the victim of abuse is asked to contact the Roanoke Rapids police.

