HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in the Halifax County Jail under a $1 million bond following a search at a home uncovered drugs, cash, and a gun.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, agents of the Halifax Regional Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at the address of 138 Southgate Drive in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival at the residence, Special Response Team members made entry and removed everyone from inside.

A search by K-9 Rudy and their handler resulted in the discovery of around 737 grams of methamphetamine, 159 grams of powder cocaine, 36 grams of crack cocaine, and 139 grams of fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said.

Agents also found about $2,234 in cash, a handgun, and an extended magazine inside the residence.

The target of the investigation, Troy Covington, was on scene at the time of the search warrant execution, the sheriff’s office said.

Covington was arrested and charged with 10 felony drug charges.

The Halifax County Department of Social Services was contacted due to multiple children found inside the residence during the search.