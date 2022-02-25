ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A convicted felon has been arrested on two gun charges following a domestic dispute Thursday, the Roanoke Rapids Police Department said.

Thomas Torain, 32, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed firearm after police responded to the Brookwood Motel Thursday afternoon just after noon to a domestic incident.

Officers detained Torain, they said, for safety reasons after confirming he had handgun.

Police said he appeared before a Magistrate and was given an unspecified bond of $8,000, as well as a court date of March 25.

Finally, there were no charges in the domestic incident for either party, the news release said.