ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — An undercover drug buy conducted by law enforcement agencies led to a man being arrested after months on the run, according to Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

The Halifax Regional Drug and Gang Task Force with help from the NC State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) arrested 34-year-old Audwin Parker Jr. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Parker was found at a home on Dickens Wildwood Road in Weldon around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. When Parker saw law enforcement, he tried to hide inside the home, but was arrested a short time later.

According to the sheriff’s office, the task force and the SBI conducted a few controlled purchases of fentanyl from Parker for several months in 2023. Warrants were obtained on Wednesday for possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver schedule II controlled substance for the purchases.

Parker was also wanted by the Department of Adult Correction and had been avoiding his arrest and was on the run towards the end of 2023, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Parker received a $80,300 bond and has a court date on Jan. 16.