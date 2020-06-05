Roanoke Rapids gym owner charged, fined for opening during pandemic shutdown

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Police cited at least four Roanoke Rapids gyms for reopening during the pandemic.

Tammy Crowley-Deloach said she reopened her gym New Day Fitness a few weeks ago. She installed plexiglass barriers, sanitizer stations, and now requires temperature checks on members.

“We’ve done everything we can to protect our clients from passing this virus,” she said.

Gyms can’t open under Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order.

“This would be three months without income,” Crowley-Deloach said. “I’ve been in business for 38 years, I started out with nothing and I built this business from scratch.”

She said Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin notified her she was being charged with a second-degree misdemeanor and gave her a $500 fine.

“He got a call from Raleigh, from the governor’s office, and had some pressure put on him,” she said.

Martin showed up to the ReOpen NC rally outside her gym on Thursday. He would not confirm if he was pressured by the governor’s office to charge the gym owners. He did say that, even though he may not agree with some laws, he still has to enforce them.

“I’m really upset because I’ve paid my employees through this whole thing,” Crowley-Deloach said. “I didn’t get a stimulus check.”

She also applied for an essential business exemption, but was denied. She plans on keeping her gym open.

