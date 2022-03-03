ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A high school student was stabbed multiple times during track and field practice Thursday at an elementary school in Roanoke Rapids, police said.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Roanoke Rapids officers responded to the track area near Manning Elementary School in reference to an assault. They found a male victim “with what appeared to be stab wounds to his body,” a news release said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was to be flown to another facility for treatment, police said.

A suspect is in custody. Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin said the incident involved two students who were there for track practice.

No others were involved, Martin said.