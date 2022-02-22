Roanoke Rapids man arrested, charged with having gun stolen from Knightdale

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man was arrested Tuesday morning after he was found with a gun stolen out of Knightdale, according to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

Officer D. Harrison was patrolling the area of Old Farm Road and Thanos early on Tuesday when he pulled over a driver for a registration violation.

When Harrison got to the vehicle, the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Jaylen Woolfolk, told the officer that he had a gun on his dashboard. The officer took the gun so he could check to see if it was stolen. The gun came back as having been stolen from someone in Knightdale.

Woolfolk was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and was also cited for driving while license revoked.

Woolfolk was placed in jail under a $2,500 bond with a court date of March 24.