ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man was arrested for breaking into a barn and drug possession, the Roanoke Rapids police announced on Friday.

On Thursday around 8:40 p.m., Officer H. Baker responded to the area of Hinson Street and Brickel Street in response to a break-in of a barn. Officer Baker discovered a male subject kneeling behind a table on the other side of a locked gate.

After further investigation and assistance from Lieutenant J. Baggett, the suspect was identified as Travis Peffer, 30, of Roanoke Rapids. Officers discovered one milliliter of fentanyl and several needles after checking Peffer and his surrounding area.

Peffer was arrested for felony breaking and entering, possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peffer was placed in the Halifax county Jail under a $15,000 bond. A court date is set for June 16.