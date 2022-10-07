ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Roanoke Rapids man was identified by an officer to be driving with a revoked license, that quickly turned into the discovery of cocaine and marijuana possession, too.

On Tuesday, a Roanoke Rapids narcotics officer discovered 31-year-old Marcus Winborne was in possession of approximately one gram of marijuana, 16.5 grams of marijuana and a digital scale after pulling him over for the revoked license along Premier Boulevard.

He was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sale and deliver marijana and maintain a vehicle for controlled substances.

Winborne is being held in the Halifax County Hail on a $25,000 bond and has a court date of Oct. 27.