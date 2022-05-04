ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police said officers pulled over a man for speeding Tuesday night and quickly found that he was in a stolen vehicle and was in possession of more than 60 counterfeit bills.

Michael Garrett, 27, was pulled over at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Old Farm Road and Rivers Edge Parkway after police said he was driving over the posted speed limit, police said.

The officer involved in the traffic stop said after running the vehicle plate it registered as stolen, which triggered a search on-scene.

Police said 51 counterfeit $100 bills and 10 counterfeit $1 bills were found in Garrett’s possession.

They also said Garrett was charged with speeding, no operator’s license and possession of stolen goods.

Garrett currently has a $5,000 bond and a first court appearance of Friday.