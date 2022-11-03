The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man faces multiple drug charges, including trafficking cocaine, police say.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said Thursday that its narcotics and criminal investigation divisions executed a search warrant in the “no hundred” block of Roanoke Avenue.

Officers seized 40 grams of crack cocaine, two grams of powder cocaine, two dosage units of oxycodone, two grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Antwan Smith, 41, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession of Schedule II, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $20,000 bond. His first court date is Nov. 8.