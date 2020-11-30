Roanoke Rapids man shoots woman twice in back during argument, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Roanoke Rapids man is being held without bond after he shot a woman multiple times in the back during an argument late Sunday, police said.

Roanoke Rapids officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of East 9th. Street around 9:15 p.m. is in response to a shooting call.

A female victim was found at the scene suffering from from two gunshot wounds, police said.

The suspect, identified as Eric Hyman, 64, was still in the home when officers arrived.

Police said Hyman was taken into custody “without injury” and his weapon secured.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital where she is said to be in good condition.

Hyman and the victim had been arguing before the shooting occurred, police said.

Hyman was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and is being held without bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2.

Roanoke Rapids police said Hyman was not given bond due tot he incident being related to domestic violence.