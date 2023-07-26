ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, a Roanoke Rapids man was arrested for taking indecent liberties with children, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation took one month and an arrest warrant was obtained for James Henry Peede Jr., 56, of Roanoke Rapids.

The sheriff’s office said he was arrested at his home on Tuesday and was charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Peede Jr. was placed in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond. He will appear in Halifax County District Court on Aug. 2.