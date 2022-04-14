ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Roanoke Rapids man was arrested after officers found crack cocaine in his house, police said.

Police said Scottie Plum “attempted to destroy the narcotics” on Wednesday before police arrived.

Plum was charged with possession of schedule II, altering or destroying evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said in a release.

He was also served with five outstanding warrants for possession of a Schedule II substance.

He received a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 28, according to the release.