Roanoke Rapids man’s body found in trunk of car during traffic stop, 4 arrested

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Four men were arrested after police found the body of a man in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop in Halifax County, the sheriff’s office said.

Roanoke Rapids Officer C. Roberts pulled over a car for speeding around 1 a.m., the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the stop, Roberts discovered the body of a man in the vehicle’s trunk. The sheriff’s office said the man had been shot to death.

The shooting victim was identified as Trevon Quantavius Fields, 23, of Roanoke Rapids.

Halifax County detectives, along with help from Roanoke Rapids police, discovered Fields had likely been killed outside city limits.

The investigation led to the arrest of the four men in the vehicle with Fields’ body.

Ralik Robinson, 22, Trevathann Myquan Shearin, 20, Shantron Avondre Person, 20 all of Roanoke Rapids and Deluntae Jaequon Squire, 23 of Halifax were all arrested and each charged with murder.

They are being held in the Halifax County Detention Center and are all scheduled to appear in court Jan. 20.