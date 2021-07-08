Roanoke Rapids neighborhood sees crime on the rise as police respond to teen shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Officers responded to a shooting on the 300-block of Madison Street in Roanoke Rapids late Wednesday night, an area that has seen an increased number of shootings in the past month.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department confirmed that an 18-year-old had been shot in the upper body and was on the way to the hospital before EMS arrived just after 11:17 p.m.

The victim was later transported to another facility after being evaluated as stable in order to receive further treatment.

The police department has responded to several shootings in the 300-block of Madison and Monroe streets in the last month and it is continuing to follow up on recent incidents in hopes of making arrests, the police department said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.