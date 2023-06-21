ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids has selected a new police chief.

C. Shane Guyant, currently a lieutenant and public information officer for the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, told CBS 17 he will begin his new position July 3.

Guyant has been with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office for more than five years. He is also an adjunct professor teaching in the Undergraduate School of Public Safety since 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before that, he was a Basic Law Enforcement Training instructor at Edgecombe Community College in Tarboro.

The department had been in a state of flux since Police Chief Bobby Martin was fired in April following an independent investigation. Another member of the department, Capt. Jamie Hardy, was also terminated.

City officials said the independent investigation looked into “alleged policy violations” and was conducted by a third-party firm called Richardson & Davis Investigative Consulting Group.

Capt. Gorton Williams was named as interim chief and Sgt. Morgan Worrell as interim captain of the investigative division after Martin and Hardy were placed on administrative leave in March.