ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who tried to break into cars on Sunday, Roanoke Rapids police said.

According to police, a man was seen in the area of the 1000 block of Carolina Street and the 600 block of East 10th Street pulling on car door handles.

Police are now asking for help identifying the man caught on camera in the picture below.

If anyone has information on the identities of this individual or their whereabouts you are encouraged to contact Halifax County Crime Stoppers at www.halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org. You can remain anonymous and get paid for your information.