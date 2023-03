ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Roanoke Rapids police chief and a Roanoke Rapids police captain have been placed on administrative leave, according to Emery G. Doughtie, Mayor of Roanoke Rapids.

The mayor said Police Chief B. L. Martin and Captain Jamie Hardy were placed on administrative leave.

He did not say why.

The mayor said Captain Williams has been assigned to acting chief.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.