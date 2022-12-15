ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police continue to investigate a reported accidental shooting in which a Roanoke Rapids man was shot several times Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:11 p.m., officers responded to Rebecca Street in regards to shots being fired and people in a white sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed, police said.

Officers learned that the white sedan dropped a person off at ECU North Hospital and then left the area.

Police were able to make contact with the victim, 36-year-old Rashard Jones, who was dropped off at the hospital. Jones sustained multiple gunshots to his midsection, police said. He was later airlifted to another facility for further treatment and was listed in stable condition.

The white sedan was found by officers in the in the 2000 block of Rebecca Street and the driver was detained in regards to the shooting victim.

Upon checking the driver and his vehicle, officers were able to find 10 grams of cocaine, five xanax, 11 clonazepam, and two oxycodone along with a Micro Draco 7.62x39mm pistol, and a Glock 19-9mm handgun.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Maryo Plum, 25, also of the Roanoke Rapids area. He was charged with possession of cocaine, simple possession of Schedule II, and simple possession of Schedule IV.

Plum was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $1,000 bond with a court date on Thursday.

Jones and Plum were the only two people in or around the sedan at the time of the shooting, police said. It remains unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside of the vehicle.

Police Chief B.L. Martin told CBS 17 on Thursday that “information [police] are getting through the investigation alleges it was an accident.” But Martin said police were concerned with multiple gunshots being called an accident, so the investigation is continuing.

No other charges have been filed at this time.