Roanoke Rapids police investigating after man found shot to death inside home

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A 30-year-old man was found shot to death inside a home in Roanoke Rapids on Thursday night and a homicide investigation is now underway, Roanoke Rapids police said.

At 11:24 p.m., officers responded to the area of the 300-block of Monroe Street in reference to a person who had been shot, according to police. Responding officers and an EMS crew found a man dead inside a home once they arrived at the scene.

Police said, “the victim appeared to have been shot in the upper body and did not survive.” The victim has been identified as Frederick Lee, 30, of Roanoke Rapids.

Authorities said they’re following up on leads and if anyone has any information they should contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 and ask for the investigations division or contact Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.