ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people are on the run — and wanted — in Roanoke Rapids for stealing multiple cases of beer and soft drinks, the police department said.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said it responded to Julian R Allsbrook Highway and Old Farm Road, a Sheetz gas station, just before 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Upon arrival, officers were notified of three suspects “involved in the larceny of two cases of beer and soft drinks.”

Police said they are currently looking for two males and one female.

One male suspect involved in the larceny was seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, yellow and gray multi-colored pants, and red and black flip flops/sandals. The second male was also wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants, black shoes, and an urban-colored camouflage hat. Finally, the female was wearing a green dress and something resembling a black beanie at the time of the larceny.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810.