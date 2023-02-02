ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are looking for an armed person who tried to rob a Hardee’s restaurant.

Police said Thursday that officers were sent to the restaurant on U.S. Route 158 at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday because a masked person entered the store and pointed a gun at the staff.

The suspect ran behind the counter and asked where the money was, then exited the restaurant without any money, police said.

The suspect was not found and police continue to investigate this incident.

If you have any information in regards to this attempted robbery, please contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.