ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are looking for two people who stole “various amounts” of meat.

A male and a female made off with the meat from a business off Premier Boulevard and Fourth Avenue around 1:22 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

The carne criminal couple are described as a Black male wearing a blue jacket, gray pants, and a dark-colored hat with boots, and a Black female wearing a black coat with either a gold or tan shirt underneath, black leggings, black shoes, and a black and gray backpack, according to police.

The steak-stealing suspects fled on foot behind the business.

Anyone with any information about the identity of the individuals is urged to contact law enforcement. Please contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810 or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.