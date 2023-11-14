ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Roanoke Rapids Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying a larceny suspect.

On Nov. 6 around 5 p.m., a man entered a restaurant on Julian Allsbrook Highway. According to police, the man stole soap dispensers from the men’s and women’s restrooms. This happened while the restaurant was open.

Police say the suspect left in a gray Nissan Armada with an unknown license plate.

Anyone with information about this theft is encouraged to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810.