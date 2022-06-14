ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a vehicle they say was involved in an April hit-and-run.

Roanoke Rapids Chief of Police B.L. Martin said the white vehicle was “involved in a collision and left the scene before law enforcement could arrive.”

He later told CBS 17 that the collision occurred in April of this year in the downtown area of Madison and Monroe streets and the front end suffered damage sustained from hitting a pole head-on.

Police are searching for the owner of this vehicle (Roanoke Rapids Police Department).

Furthermore, no suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information on either the vehicle or suspect is asked to call Roanoke Rapids police at 252-533-2810 or Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.