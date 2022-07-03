ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department are looking for the person they say shot a man early Saturday morning.

At about 2:42 a.m., Officer C. Majette was called to a home on the 100 block of Hamilton St. in reference to a person being shot, according to a release.

Police say a 32-year-old was shot in his upper right thigh and had been grazed on his left foot.

Reports say he was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he is listed in good condition as of Sunday morning.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.