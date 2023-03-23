ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are looking for a man who broke into a business and damaged numerous items and property.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on March 12 at a business on Becker Street, according to police. The man is described as White and wearing a Dragon Ball Z jacket, jeans, and a black shirt.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this male are urged to contact the police department at (252) 533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.