ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The public is asked to help identify a woman who reportedly used counterfeit currency at a business on Premier Boulevard on Monday, Roanoke Rapids police said.

According to police, officers responded to the call around 9 p.m.

(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

Anyone with any information on the identity of this person is urged to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers. You can get paid for your information.