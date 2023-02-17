ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police say they have arrested the man accused of robbing a gas station in December.

The city’s police department said Friday that they arrested 29-year-old Jason Tyler Rook of Roanoke Rapids on Thursday after looking for him and receiving information about his location.

They said they were told Rook was in the area of the 300 block of Franklin Street on Thursday morning.

When they got there, police said Rook ran from officers, but was quickly found and arrested.

Surveillance photo of the suspect (Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

Investigators have accused Rook of robbing the Shell Station on Roanoke Avenue on Dec. 7.

When police arrived at the scene, they were told that someone wearing a mask came in the store with a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect then left on foot with the money, according to the police department.

Police did not know how much money was taken.

Officers said no one was hurt during the robbery.

While following up on leads, investigators learned that Rook was originally charged several years ago with robbing the same store and received active jail time for the robbery.

They said they identified Rook as a suspect and have been actively looking for him since receiving this tip.

Rook is charged with robbery and was taken to the Halifax County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond.

He was due in court Friday.