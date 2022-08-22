ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police made several arrests after guns, drugs and ammo were found during a traffic wreck.

On Sunday morning after 4:00 a.m., Roanoke Rapids police said Officer J. Way and Master Officer J. Melvin responded to the area of West 2nd. St. and Madison St. for a call of a car blocking the road. When they arrived, they noticed a car stopped with its front-end on the grass area and the rear on the roadway.

The officers noticed a man, identified as 31-year-old Lintwan Whitaker, slumped over the steering wheel with the vehicle still in drive. The department said officers noticed what appeared to be marijuana on the center console.

When they tried putting the car attempted to put the vehicle in park, but Whitaker woke up and the vehicle moved forward. Officers were able to get the car in park. Police said Whitaker was removed from the vehicle for further investigation.

After a search, police said they found:

6.2 grams of cocaine

7.4 grams of crack, 3.9 grams of crack

1.5 grams of white substance consistent with crack cocaine

2.9 grams of crack cocaine

Digital scales

Ruger 9mm carbine

G-force AR auto shotgun

Various ammunition for weapons

Whitaker, from the Littleton area, faces nine different charges. Those charges include several drug crimes, driving while impaired and possession of an open container.

Whitaker was placed under a $5,000 bond and has a court date of Sept. 9.