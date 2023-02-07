ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are trying to identify the person they say broke into a Roanoke Rapids store and stole items from it.

The city’s police department on Tuesday released surveillance images of the person they suspect of breaking into the unidentified business in the downtown Roanoke Avenue area at around 4 a.m. on Jan. 22.



Officers say the person broke the glass of the building, entered and took items from inside.

They urge anyone with information to contact the department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.