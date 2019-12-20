Roanoke Rapids police officer involved in Friday morning shooting; SBI investigating

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Roanoke Rapids police officer was involved in a shooting early Friday, the department confirmed.

The SBI has been called to investigate, which Roanoke Rapids said is standard protocol.

The officer is on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Roanoke Rapids police did not release the name of the officer involved.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Hinson Street and Roanoke Avenue.

“Thoughts and prayers for all involved,” police said in a Facebook post.

CBS 17 has crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com: