ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police said Tuesday they recovered the vehicle used in a Monday armed robbery at a pharmacy.

“We also obtained viable information that the suspects may not be from this area,” police said in a news release.

The department is coordinating with an out-of-jurisdiction law enforcement agency seeking assistance with information police discovered as part of their investigation.

Police said they believe the robbery was an isolated incident “that is part of a larger criminal operation.”

Around 10 a.m., Spears Pharmacy, at 405 Becker Drive, was robbed by two armed assailants, according to police. Items were taken but police are not yet saying what they were. No one was injured.

Police said information can be reported to the Halifax County Crime Stoppers by going to www.halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org