ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Roanoke Rapids are looking for a man they say stole merchandise from Walmart.

The city’s police department on Thursday released surveillance images of the man they say hid the items in a stolen book bag at about 5:40 p.m. Feb. 7 and fled the store in a black Toyota Camry.

They say anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 252-533-2810 or at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.