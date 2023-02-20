ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police will seek charges against a juvenile suspect in the theft of a front-end loader.

Around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in regards to heavy equipment being stolen from the area of Cedarwood Cemetery. Upon arriving on scene, officers were told of a front-end loader that was taken from the area and driven away.

Officers made contact with the owner in regards to the equipment’s information along with Public Works. While officers were investigating this incident, they were told of an excavator in the area of 13th Street being broken into and moved as well, police said.

Officers in the area noticed three juveniles covered in mud and stopped to speak with them and from this encounter discovered they were responsible for the damages, police said.

Officers were able to find the front-end loader and found that several other pieces of equipment in the area were damaged. The damage done to this equipment appears to be in the $100,000 range, police said.

A juvenile has been identified as the suspect and police plan to seek charges for felony larceny, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, larceny of a vehicle, and damage to property.

Police continue to investigate in regards to damages and charges. They ask anyone with any further information to contact the police department at 252-533-2810.