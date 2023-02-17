ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are asking for your help in identifying a person who used fake information to try to withdraw money from a bank.

Police received a report about the incident on Jan. 25 at a bank on East 10th Street, according to a news release Friday.

Anyone with any information on that person’s identity is urged to contact law enforcement. Please contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.