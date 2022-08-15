ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police busted a man on five charges Saturday night after he made an illegal turn over the posted speed limit, officials said.

Officers said Donte Barnes, 29, passed another vehicle in the turn lane while speeding. When police pulled him over they said they detected a smell of marijuana and probable cause allowed them to search his vehicle, according to police.

During the search, officers found a handgun under Barnes’ seat as well as marijuana.

Roanoke Rapids police charged Barnes with carrying a concealed handgun, possession of Schedule VI controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration and unsafe passing. Barnes was then placed under a $3,500 bond.

He has a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 2.