ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun reported stolen in 2020 was recovered last week after a man was stopped for having an expired vehicle tag.

According to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a vehicle around 5:12 p.m. Thursday on Julian Allsbrook Highway near Old Farm Road for having expired 30 day tags.

During the stop, the deputy found a black 357 Wincator handgun that had been reported as stolen to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department in 2020.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s deputy charged 26-year-old Samuel Thomas II, who is from the Roanoke Rapids area, with possession of a stolen firearm.

Thomas was given a $20,000 bond. His court date is set for Sept. 8.