ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man is wanted for stealing money from victims using Cash App, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 6, a deputy responded to an address in the Roanoke Rapids area to a report of someone stealing money from an individual’s bank account.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned that Zachary Diehm, 24, of Roanoke Rapids, was sending money from the victim’s account to another bank account using Cash App.

The sheriff’s office obtained warrants on Diehm for five counts of obtaining property by false pretense and financial card theft.

Anyone with information on Diehm is asked to contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201 or the Halifax County Crimestoppers.