ROAKNOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in Roanoke Rapids last Thursday led to an arrest for a man possessing drugs.

Last Thursday around 3 a.m., Agent Batchelor with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Branch Avenue and Hinson Street. He came in contact with the driver, Tyrone Conyers, 28.

After further investigation, it was discovered that Conyers was driving with a revoked driver’s license. Agent Batchelor conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and discovered two grams of cocaine, 60 grams of marijuana and other paraphernalia.

Conyers was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Conyers had a court date last Thursday and received a $10,000 bond.