Roanoke Rapids woman accused of preparing 200 false income tax returns gets 2 1/2 years in prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids woman accused of preparing more than 200 false income tax returns has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors said Makita Boone also must pay $818,650 in restitution and received one year of supervised release.

She was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in November to a charge of aiding and assisting the preparation and presentation of a false federal income tax return.

Court filings alleged she prepared and filed false and fraudulent federal tax returns for people through her tax preparation business in Roanoke Rapids and Enfield.

Prosecutors accused her of preparing more than 200 false tax returns between 2015-19 for customers who reported fraudulent wages on their W-2 forms in order to maximize the earned income tax credit and inflate the amount of the tax refund — resulting in an intended tax loss of more than $1 million.