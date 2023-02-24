ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A 39-year-old Roanoke Rapids woman found unresponsive with a toddler in a hotel room has been charged with child abuse among other offenses.

Around 1:18 p.m. on Thursday, Roanoke Rapids officers responded to the Surestay Plus Hotel on Sheraton Drive in regards to a possible overdose. Upon arrival, they found the woman in a room with a 3-year-old child, police said.

Officers said the woman was unresponsive and laid out across a bed. Upon rendering aid to her, she became alert and began to respond to them.

The officers noticed drug paraphernalia all over the room and also located .10 grams of fentanyl laying on the dresser, all within reach of the child in the room, police said.

Crystal Peffer was arrested and charged with child abuse, resist delay and obstruct, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $3,000 bond with a court date of March 17.

The child was removed and carried to a local hospital for observation and the Department of Social Services was advised of the situation.