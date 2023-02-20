ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said a male suspect claiming to have a gun robbed a grocery store.

Officers were called around 4:35 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a robbery at the Food Lion at 430 Goldrock Road, police said.

A store clerk told police that a male threatened them and said he had a gun but didn’t display one.

The robber fled the store in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

He is described as wearing all black and having a blue face mask.