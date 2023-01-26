CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Robbins man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a suspicious February structure fire in Moore County.

On Feb. 18, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious fire in the High Falls area which resulted in the destruction of a camper.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies arrested 55-year-old Billy Farrell Kiser.

Kiser was charged with setting fire to woodlands and injury to real property. He was placed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond pending a first court appearance on Feb. 2.