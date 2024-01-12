RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who’s running as an independent, stopped in Raleigh Friday night.

He’s hoping to get on the ballot in North Carolina. The NC Board of Elections said he will need a little over 83,000 signatures to make that happen.

Kennedy told a packed room at the Marrott Raleigh he has over 50,000 volunteers and more coming to help him meet his goal.

He admits with these volunteers and others coming, he’s not concerned he will be on the ballot in November.

“We will get all of our signatures and then some. I am very confident, and we will be on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia,” said Kennedy.

Right now, Kennedy said he has several thousand signatures and is confident he will meet the 83,000-threshold come super Tuesday.