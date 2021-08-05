Robeson Community College to host Career and College Promise open house

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Robeson County Community college will host an open house for all high school students and their parents to learn more about the Career and College Promise program.

The Career and College Promise program provides tuition-free classes to high school students, enabling them to earn college credits that are transferable to any public college.

“Students and parents can learn more about the opportunities available through CCP, the requirements to enroll in classes, and how students can get ahead by earning college credits and industry-recognized credentials for the workforce,” said Patricia Locklear, director of admissions at Robeson Community College. “This is a chance for everyone to get a better understanding of what CCP classes are, to ask questions, and see how high school students in Robeson County become career and college ready upon graduation.”

The open house will be held on August 10 at 6 p.m. inside the auditorium located in Building 14.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP here.